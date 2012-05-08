NEW YORK May 8 Mid- and smallcap stocks edged
lower on Tuesday, with shares of natural gas companies including
Clean Energy Fuels falling after results disappointed
investors.
Clean Energy shares fell 6.9 percent to $16.71 after the
natural gas provider posted weaker-than-expected revenue for the
first quarter, even though its loss was narrower than expected.
Quicksilver Resources fell as much as 13 percent
before ending up 0.6 percent at $4.66, after the gas-focused
company forecast lower second-quarter output. The company also
posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
Shares of natural gas companies have been hit by lower
natural gas prices and excess supply.
On the up side, after the bell, shares of online jewelry
retailer Blue Nile jumped 9.2 percent to $29.78
following the release of results.
The S&P MidCap 400 index was down 0.2 percent on the
day, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.06
percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was down
0.4 percent.
The market rebounded from sharp earlier losses, as investors
snapped up bargains.
"Investors seemed to be observing that the stocks appear
unnaturally inexpensive and for that reason stepped up to rescue
what otherwise would have been a pretty uncomfortable day," said
Lawrence Creatura, portfolio manager at Federated Clover
Investment Advisors in Rochester, New York.