NEW YORK May 10 Mid- and small-cap stocks rose on Thursday after data showed new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits dipped last week, allaying some concerns about the slowing economic recovery.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 0.8 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent.

"Small and mid-cap stocks tend to be more domestic, U.S.-focused than large caps," said Michelle Clayman, portfolio manager at Calvert Capital Accumulation Fund in New York.

"When there are signs or fears of a economic slowdown or a double dip, the smaller caps tend to underperform. But when there are signs of improvement, then the smaller caps lead."

New U.S. claims for unemployment benefits edged down last week, which helped ease concerns the labor market was deteriorating after April's weak employment growth.

Among individual stocks, shares of Avon Products Inc fell 2.8 percent to $20.99 after Coty Inc raised its bid for the company. With the backing of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway , the beauty products company gave Avon until the close of business May 14 to start talking or the offer would be withdrawn.

F5 Networks Inc fell 3.8 percent to $124.54. Shares of Cisco Systems Inc slid more than 9 percent after the network equipment maker's disappointing outlook exacerbated worries about government spending in the United States and Europe.