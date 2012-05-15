By Edward Krudy
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 15 Mid- and small-cap stocks
struggled to make headway on Tuesday as analysts monitor the
sector for signs of a longer term peak developing in the overall
equity market.
After failing to confirm recent highs in the large cap S&P
500 index on both an absolute price and relative basis, the
Russell 2000 small cap index is at risk of breaking below
relative performance lows in the fourth quarter. That could be a
sign that stocks may be entering a prolonged downtrend.
Analysts watch the relative performance of small cap stocks
compared with their larger peers as an indicator of market
trends. Small caps usually outperform large caps in a strong
environment and underperform when the economy is weak.
"A break below the fourth quarter relative lows would
effectively complete the cycle peak for stocks by establishing a
new longer-term downtrend," said Robert Sluymer, a technical
analyst at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.2 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 0.6 percent and the Russell
2000 rose 0.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500
added 0.1 percent.
Equities were volatile after news that Greece failed to form
a government and would hold new elections. The ongoing political
uncertainty in the debt-stricken country is putting its bailout
and debt repayments at risk.
The Russell 2000 is off nearly 8 percent from a peak in
March. A resurgence in Europe's debt crisis and worries about
growth in the United States and China have pushed equities
lower.
In company news, Dick's Sporting Goods shares rose
7.5 percent to $50.76. The retailer reported quarterly results
comfortably above analysts' estimates as warm weather helped
pull forward summer sales.
Shares of Patriot Coal Corp fell 16.4 percent to
$4.04 after the miner cut its outlook for steelmaking coal sales
volumes, citing a potential default by a key customer.
Paint and coatings maker Valspar Corp posted a
quarterly profit above analysts' expectations for the seventh
straight quarter, boosted by increased prices that offset high
raw material costs. The shares, however, slumped 6.4 percent to
$46.63.