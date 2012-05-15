NEW YORK May 15 Mid- and small-cap stocks struggled to make headway on Tuesday as analysts monitor the sector for signs of a longer term peak developing in the overall equity market.

After failing to confirm recent highs in the large cap S&P 500 index on both an absolute price and relative basis, the Russell 2000 small cap index is at risk of breaking below relative performance lows in the fourth quarter. That could be a sign that stocks may be entering a prolonged downtrend.

Analysts watch the relative performance of small cap stocks compared with their larger peers as an indicator of market trends. Small caps usually outperform large caps in a strong environment and underperform when the economy is weak.

"A break below the fourth quarter relative lows would effectively complete the cycle peak for stocks by establishing a new longer-term downtrend," said Robert Sluymer, a technical analyst at RBC Capital Markets in New York.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 0.6 percent and the Russell 2000 rose 0.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 added 0.1 percent.

Equities were volatile after news that Greece failed to form a government and would hold new elections. The ongoing political uncertainty in the debt-stricken country is putting its bailout and debt repayments at risk.

The Russell 2000 is off nearly 8 percent from a peak in March. A resurgence in Europe's debt crisis and worries about growth in the United States and China have pushed equities lower.

In company news, Dick's Sporting Goods shares rose 7.5 percent to $50.76. The retailer reported quarterly results comfortably above analysts' estimates as warm weather helped pull forward summer sales.

Shares of Patriot Coal Corp fell 16.4 percent to $4.04 after the miner cut its outlook for steelmaking coal sales volumes, citing a potential default by a key customer.

Paint and coatings maker Valspar Corp posted a quarterly profit above analysts' expectations for the seventh straight quarter, boosted by increased prices that offset high raw material costs. The shares, however, slumped 6.4 percent to $46.63.