NEW YORK May 18 Mid cap stocks were on course
for their worst week in eight months and a broad measure of U.S.
stocks turned negative for the year on F riday as Facebook's IPO
stumbled and investors continued to be cautious about Europe's
ongoing debt crisis.
The S&P MidCap 400 index was down around 6 percent
for the week ahead of Friday's close, making it the worst week
for the index since the week ended Sept. 25.
At the same time the NYSE Composite index, a measure
of all stocks traded on the New York Stock Exchange, turned
negative for the year. It was the first broad U.S. stock index
to do so.
"All major indicators remain on sell signals," said Larry
McMillan, president of options research firm McMillan Analysis
Corp in a report on Friday. "We expect a powerful but
short-lived rally should be coming soon. But at this point,
barring some major shifts in our indicators, it may only be a
rally in a larger down trending market."
The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1 percent while the S&P
SmallCap 600 index fell 0.6 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent. The small cap index
was down 4.7 percent for the week ahead of the close, making it
the worst week for the index since late November.
After a delay in the opening print of Facebook's stock that
drove up anxiety levels among traders and onlookers outside the
Nasdaq, the company's closely watched stock began trading at
$42.05, compared with an IPO price of $38. It rose as high as
$45 before pulling back.
While much of the market's focus was on Facebook,
uncertainties continued to swirl around Europe, and investors
remained skittish even as a poll showed Greek voters are
returning to the establishment parties that negotiated its
bailout.
In company news, shares in Ann Inc rose 3.8 percent
to $26.82. The women's clothing retailer reported a quarterly
profit that beat estimates for the seventh time in a row as
fewer promotions helped lift margins at its Ann Taylor stores.
Shoe companies were also a stand out among apparel
retailers. The warmest U.S. winter in years fueled higher sales
of running shoes and other footwear at Foot Locker and Brown
Shoe Co, and they are expected to benefit from tight inventory
management in the next few quarters.
Foot Locker Inc rose 8.9 percent to $30.51, while
Brown Shoe Co Inc climbed 19.4 percent to $10.46.