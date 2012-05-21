NEW YORK May 21 U.S. midcap stocks posted their best day this year on Monday as investors found value after last week's sharp declines.

The S&P energy midcap sector, down 8.4 percent last week, bounced back with a 4.4 percent advance. Energy small caps gained almost 5 percent.

Recent declines have been blamed in part on speculation Greece would exit the euro zone.

Political parties opposed to a bailout deal because of stringent conditions imposed by lenders did well in Greek elections, but efforts to form a government failed, adding to fears Greece might leave the euro zone.

Negative sentiment in markets was slightly offset over the weekend as G8 leaders of the world's richest nations gave verbal backing for Greece to stay in the euro zone.

"A lot of the selloff stocks are bouncing back and that's a good sign," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas. "The market was oversold and we've had good earnings for the most part."

He said Greece was a distraction from market fundamentals. Bradshaw said he used recent declines to add to equity holdings.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 2.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index added 1.8 percent. The Russell 2000 also gained 2.3 percent.

It was the largest daily percentage gain for the midcap index since late December.

Midcap SM Energy jumped 6.6 percent to $60.52 after Barrington started coverage of the stock with an "outperform" rating and as Moody's revised its credit rating outlook on the independent energy company to positive.

American Eagle Outfitters jumped 10.5 percent to $20.33 after the midcap retailer disclosed late on Friday plans to exit its children's business and said Chief Financial Officer Joan Hilson will step down.