NEW YORK May 24 Small- and midcapitalization stocks edged higher on Thursday, with shares of Synopsys Inc and other companies up after they raised their outlooks for the year.

Offsetting those gains were losses in coal companies after more fallout from Patriot Coal's recent downgrades. Patriot's stock was down 9 percent at $2.42, while shares of Arch Coal were down 1.5 percent at $7.30.

Shares of Synopsys were up 5.9 percent at $29.85. The company also reported late Wednesday better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Shares of clothing maker PVH Corp rose 6.5 percent to $82.38 after it raised its profit outlook for the year.

Among other gainers, shares of outdoor maintenance equipment maker Toro Co rose 9.7 percent to $74.69 after it reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year outlook.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent.

Indexes were lower for most of the session but reversed course late. Earnings news, while upbeat, has begin to take a backseat to more macroeconomic news, said Eric Marshall, director of research at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, Texas.

"I think worries over the macro environment out there have really overshadowed everything and caused people to take risk off the table, and that has hurt smaller-cap companies more than the larger companies," he said.

The possibility that Greece will exit the euro zone has many investors worried about potential contagion.

Among other decliners, shares of Green Mountain Coffee Roaster fell 3.7 percent to $25.09. After the close, the company said Douglas Daft, the former CEO of Coca-Cola Co , resigned as director. Green Mountain's stock has been hit by concerns about growth.