NEW YORK May 24 Small- and midcapitalization
stocks edged higher on Thursday, with shares of Synopsys Inc
and other companies up after they raised their outlooks
for the year.
Offsetting those gains were losses in coal companies after
more fallout from Patriot Coal's recent downgrades.
Patriot's stock was down 9 percent at $2.42, while shares of
Arch Coal were down 1.5 percent at $7.30.
Shares of Synopsys were up 5.9 percent at $29.85. The
company also reported late Wednesday better-than-expected
quarterly sales.
Shares of clothing maker PVH Corp rose 6.5 percent
to $82.38 after it raised its profit outlook for the year.
Among other gainers, shares of outdoor maintenance equipment
maker Toro Co rose 9.7 percent to $74.69 after it
reported better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its
full-year outlook.
The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.3 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.1 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent.
Indexes were lower for most of the session but reversed
course late. Earnings news, while upbeat, has begin to take a
backseat to more macroeconomic news, said Eric Marshall,
director of research at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas,
Texas.
"I think worries over the macro environment out there have
really overshadowed everything and caused people to take risk
off the table, and that has hurt smaller-cap companies more than
the larger companies," he said.
The possibility that Greece will exit the euro zone has many
investors worried about potential contagion.
Among other decliners, shares of Green Mountain Coffee
Roaster fell 3.7 percent to $25.09. After the close,
the company said Douglas Daft, the former CEO of Coca-Cola Co
, resigned as director. Green Mountain's stock has been
hit by concerns about growth.