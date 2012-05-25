NEW YORK May 25 Small and midcap stocks were
slightly higher on Friday, with cautious investors staying
chiefly with sectors considered defensive, including utilities,
healthcare and consumer discretionary.
The S&P MidCap 400 index was flat while the S&P
SmallCap 600 index rose 0.2 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.1 percent.
Investors were not taking risky bets, especially ahead of a
three-day U.S. holiday weekend and with fresh warnings about
Greece. Belgium Deputy Prime Minister Didier Reynders said it
would be a "grave professional error" if central banks and
companies were not preparing for a Greek exit from the euro
zone.
French banks, which are among the lenders most exposed to
Greece, have stepped up their efforts on contingency plans for
the debt-laden country leaving the euro zone, sources familiar
with the situation said.
Among individual stocks, shares of Talbots Inc
plunged more than 39 percent to $1.55 after exclusive
negotiations with Sycamore Partners ended without an agreement
for the private equity firm to buy the women's apparel retailer,
which can now look for other deals.
Talbots said it is open to pursuing a transaction with
Sycamore at $3.05 per share, which would value the retailer at
around $215 million, if the private equity firm can provide
certainty that it can get financing and close the deal. Talbots
said Sycamore was not ready make a deal at this time.
Shares of VeriFone Systems Inc fell 15.2 percent to
$38.14, a day after the company forecast third-quarter revenue
below analysts' estimates.