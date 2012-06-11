NEW YORK, June 11 Mid- and small-cap stocks were lower on Monday, as early optimism over an aid package for Spanish banks fizzled and was overshadowed by continued uncertainty in the euro zone ahead of Greek elections.

Smaller names initially moved higher on news Spain will be lent up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) to help alleviate pressure on the country's beleaguered banks, a package that was larger than anticipated, but reversed course as a lack of clarity in the region continues to unnerve investors.

Greek elections are scheduled for June 17 and could lead to the nation leaving the euro zone.

"It's more of the same nonsense, 100 billion (euros) is a drop in the bucket," said Shawn Hackett, president of Hackett Advisors in Boynton Beach, Florida.

"Haven't we been doing this for Greece for two years, everyone knows it's not a solution - so how excited can you be?"

The S&P MidCap 400 index dropped 1.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index slid 1.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 dipped 0.5 percent.

The S&P MidCap index was coming off its best week of the year while the S&P SmallCap index rose 3.9 percent last week for its biggest weekly gain since early February.

Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc dropped 7.5 percent to $21.39 after Kroger Co, the biggest U.S. supermarket chain, said it is planning to introduce store-branded single-serve coffee cups compatible with the midcap's Keurig brewers. Kroger shares slipped 0.8 percent to $21.40.

Smallcap Centene Corp plunged 23.1 percent to $27.28 after the health insurer said its 2012 earnings will take a hit due to margin pressures in Texas.

AK Steel Holding Corp tumbled 13.6 percent after two brokerages cut their ratings on the smallcap, including a "sell" rating from Goldman Sachs, citing a highly leveraged balance sheet and weak steel prices.