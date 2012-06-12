NEW YORK, June 12 Mid-cap and small-cap stocks advanced modestly on Tuesday, bouncing back from steep losses in the prior session, as an easing of Spanish bond yields provided investors with incentive to pick up stocks that had recently stumbled.

After moving closer to the 7-percent mark seen as unsustainable by many investors, Spanish 10-year bonds yields pulled back from the highest level in the history of the euro zone and helped boost stocks in economically sensitive areas.

The energy and materials sectors among both small and mid-caps rose more than 1 percent after suffering losses of 2 percent or more in the prior session. Small-cap oil and gas company Penn Virginia Corp advanced 6.5 percent to $5.61.

"As far as the European situation is concerned, it's a trader's market," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey. "Investors are not on the sidelines, but they want to see some stability reached."

The S&P MidCap 400 index gained 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 0.9 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 advanced 0.7 percent.

Mid-cap Ascena Retail Group Inc jumped 5.5 percent to $19.42 after FBR upgraded the stock to "outperform" from "market perform," saying the company's takeover of plus-size apparel retailer Charming Shoppes Inc will boost profits more than expected.

Mid-cap FactSet Research Systems Inc tumbled 10.1 to $94 after forecasting fourth-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates as its financial industry clients cut costs and lay off workers.