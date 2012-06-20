NEW YORK, June 20 Mid and small cap stocks were
edged lower o n Wednesday as news the Federal Reserve was
extending a program to keep long-term interest rates low got a
lukewarm reception from investors who had already bid stocks up
in anticipation of such a move.
The Fed said it was extending Operation Twist, an effort to
depress borrowing costs by selling short-term bonds to buy
longer-dated ones. The U.S. central bank will buy $267 billion
in longer-dated securities through the end of 2012. The Fed's
original "Twist" program was set to end this month.
"The Fed extending Twist was expected," said Fred Dickson,
chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Lake Oswego,
Oregon. "There may be some disappointment that the Fed didn't
provide any strong hints in terms of new policy announcements."
The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.2 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.4 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent.
Several small and mid cap companies either cut their
forecasts or reported weaker-than-expected earnings. Their news
came as large cap companies Procter&Gamble and Adobe
Systems cut their guidance to investors, citing
weakness in European and Chinese markets.
Actuant Corp shares fell 3.4 percent to $26.51 The
diversified manufacturer forecast fiscal 2013 revenue below
analysts' expectations, also citing weak demand in Europe and
China that it said is likely to continue.
Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch say small and mid
cap stocks should be more insulated from events overseas as
their businesses are generally focused in the United States.
According to their estimates about 20 percent of small cap
revenues come from overseas compared to about 35 percent for
large caps. Less than half of small cap companies have exposure
outside U.S. markets compared to 80 percent of large caps, they
say.
"With much of the trouble stemming from Europe and a slower
China, investors can argue that small caps are more immune to
these problems than large caps," the analysts wrote.
"A strong dollar in theory should boost small caps relative
to large caps with the stronger currency impacting large-cap
earnings more than small caps."
However, they acknowledge that in times of market stress
investors tend to move up the market cap spectrum to companies
that have better access to credit, often depressing small cap
prices.
Jabil Circuit Inc, the contract electronics maker,
forecast fourth-quarter results below analysts' estimates as
sales stagnate. But shares rose on expectations that it retained
a key mobile phone customer, climbing 6.8 percent to $20.75.
Shares in La-Z-Boy Inc fell 12.6 percent to $11.47
after the furniture maker missed analysts' estimates for its
quarterly revenue due to weak sales at its retail business.