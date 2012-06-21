(Corrects name of US Airways Group in paragraph 1 and 4)

NEW YORK, June 21 Airline stocks had a strong day on Thursday, with U .S. Airways Group jumping to its highest level in more than four years as the price of oil slumped on concerns about the outlook for the global economy.

Airlines were a stand out in a very weak market that slid as business activity across the euro zone shrank for a fifth straight month in June and Chinese manufacturing contracted, while weaker overseas demand slowed growth at U.S. factories.

The near 3 percent drop was the worst daily loss for the S&P's mid- and small cap indexes in three weeks.

Although U.S. Airways was the best performer, climbing 3.4 percent, Delta Air Lines Inc rose 0.2 percent to $11.23, while JetBlue Airways Corp edged down 0.3 percent to $5.28. The Dow Jones U.S. airlines index fell 0.4 percent.

Cheaper oil reduces the cost of jet fuel, the biggest outlay for the airline industry.

"Our biggest position (in airline stocks) is in U.S. Air. They'll really benefit from the lower oil prices. There's a chance that U.S. Air might merge with American Airlines down here, so we're optimistic about it," said Gary Bradshaw, portfolio manager at Hodges Capital Management in Dallas, Texas.

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 2.7 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index dropped 2.6 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 lost 2.2 percent.

Brent crude oil slid nearly 4 percent in heavy trading on Thursday, dropping below $90 a barrel for the first time in 18 months as weak economic data from China, the United States and Europe pointed to prospects for slower oil demand.

Bradshaw said he was still optimistic about the U.S. economy and would be looking to add to positions, including airlines, once the market turbulence subsides. "The market still appears inexpensive to us," he said.

Shares in Red Hat Inc fell 6.2 percent to $53. Analysts were disappointed in the quarterly billings growth of the world's largest commercial distributor of the Linux operating system.

Shares of Clarcor Inc fell 8.9 percent to $45.96 after the filtration products maker posted lower-than-expected quarterly results and cut its 2012 earnings outlook.

(Reporting By Edward Krudy; Editing by Kenneth Barry)