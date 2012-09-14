By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, Sept 14
NEW YORK, Sept 14 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks jumped o n F riday as the Federal Reserve's move to boost
the economy helped keep investor optimism high, with the Russell
2000 index hitting its highest intraday level since May
2011.
Among the biggest gainers, shares of Oshkosh Corp
rose 8.2 percent to $29.76 as the specialty truck maker forecast
that profit will rise up to 30 percent every year over the next
three years as profit margins improve and international sales
make up more than one-quarter of total revenue.
Coal and steel shares rose for a second day on the Fed news.
Shares of Arch Coal gained 7 percent to $7.91, while
shares of Alpha Natural Resources were up 3.9 percent at
$8.55.
The U.S. Federal Reserve said on Thursday it will buy $40
billion of mortgage-backed debt per month until the outlook for
jobs improves substantially and as long as inflation remains
contained.
The S&P MidCap 400 index gained 1.1 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 0.9 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.4 percent.
Analogic Corp shares were up 16.3 percent at $80.44
after the imaging equipment maker reported a quarterly profit
above market expectations, helped by a jump in sales at its
ultrasound and security technology businesses.
Officemax Inc shares were up 14.6 percent at $8.15
after the company confirmed that it finalized an agreement to
extinguish non-recourse Lehman-backed timber notes liability.