NEW YORK, Sept 18 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks declined on Tuesday, led by a drop in energy shares as falling oil prices weighed the sector for a second day.

In the energy patch, shares of Forest Oil dropped 2.7 percent to $8.57 while shares of Northern Oil and Gas fell 2.4 percent to $18.57. The S&P mid-cap energy index was down 1.6 percent.

Oil futures fell for a second straight session, weighed down by concerns about lackluster economic growth and indications that OPEC's top producer Saudi Arabia is working to drive down prices. U.S. October crude fell $1.33 to settle at $95.29 a barrel.

Also among the day's top decliners, shares of HNI CORP plunged 15.1 percent to $26.05, a day after the company said its third-quarter adjusted profit would miss its own forecast on lower-than-expected demand in its office supply business.

The S&P MidCap 400 index slipped 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index dipped 0.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended down 0.1 percent.

The mid-cap consumer discretionary index also underperformed the broader indexes, ending down 1.2 percent.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor dropped 8.4 percent to $43.95 after StreetInsider.com quoted Sterne Agee & Leach analyst Sam Poser as saying in a note that the company's popular UGG brand's sales are off to a slow start in the fall season.