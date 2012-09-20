By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Sept 20 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks fell on Thursday and underperformed larger caps, with
shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc among the biggest
decliners after it released its fourth-quarter outlook.
The company's shares dropped 18.5 percent to $24.02, leading
percentage declines on the S&P mid-cap index.
Other big movers included shares of Green Mountain Coffee
Roasters, which fell 9.6 percent to $27.84 after
Starbucks announced competitive prices for its new
Verismo coffee and espresso makers targeting a slice of the $8
billion single-serve coffee market.
The S&P small-cap index is down 1.9 percent for the week so
far while the mid-cap index is down 2 percent for that period.
Investors pulled back after driving equities sharply higher late
last week, when the U.S. Federal Reserve unveiled its plan for a
third round of stimulus for the economy.
"Growth on the global economy is much more of a concern
these days, and with the Fed actions last week, I think people
were expecting those, but now they're wondering, Does the Fed
see something that we don't, and we're worse off than maybe we
thought? That's a little bit of a concern," said Paul Hogan,
portfolio manager of the FAM Equity-Income fund in Cobleskill,
New York.
For the day, the S&P MidCap 400 index was down 0.7
percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.5
percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was off
just 0.1 percent.
Other decliners included Clarcor, whose shares fell
11.7 percent to $43.75 and weighed on the small-cap index after
the company reported results late Wednesday.