NEW YORK, Sept 21 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks were flat to slightly higher on Friday, helped by a steep jump in KB Home shares after it surprised investors by posting a quarterly profit.

KB Home shares rose 16.4 percent to end at $15.26 after its report, which also said its revenue backlog rose to its highest level since the peak of the financial crisis.

The news follows recent economic reports showing the housing market was finally gaining momentum. Earlier this week, data showed U.S. home resales rose in August to their highest rate in more than two years. An index of housing shares is up 62.2 percent since the start of the year.

The S&P MidCap 400 index was flat while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.3 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.01 percent.