NEW YORK Oct 4 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks climbed on Thursday, with coal shares jumping after
comments by U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney in support
of the coal industry.
Shares of Arch Coal gained 7.9 percent to $6.69
while shares of Alpha Natural Resources were up 6.8
percent at $6.73.
During Wednesday's debate with President Barack Obama,
Romney, a Republican, said he would favor burning clean coal.
Energy shares bounced back with oil prices after the previous
day's slide. Brent November crude rose $4.41, or 4.08
percent, to settle at $112.58 a barrel. Brent fell 3.1 percent
on Wednesday.
Shares of Oil States International were up 3 percent
at $77.36 and shares of Superior Energy Services were up
0.8 percent at $19.30.
The S&P MidCap 400 index gained 0.8 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index were up 0.6 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.7 percent.