NEW YORK Oct 12 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks fell o n Friday and underperformed larger caps, with
shares of LSB Industries falling after it warned on
third-quarter results.
Shares of the chemical products maker closed down 8 percent
at $39.91 after it said third-quarter results were "adversely
affected" by lower-than-expected production at its main ammonia
plant.
A number of U.S. companies issuing negative forecasts for
the third quarter has increased investor concerns about the
impact of slower global growth on corporate America.
Earnings in the large-cap arena began this week with results
from Alcoa after the bell on Tuesday. The bulk of results
from smaller-cap companies will soon begin in earnest.
"I think we are likely to see a softer (earnings) season
than what we've seen in the last quarter. I don't think we're
going to see a great deal of positive surprises," said Natalie
Trunow, chief investment officer of equities at Calvert
Investment Management in Bethesda, Maryland, whose firm manages
about $13 billion in assets.
The S&P MidCap 400 index was down 0.7 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.9 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended down 0.3 percent.