NEW YORK Oct 30 Cash trading in mid- and small cap stocks was canceled on Tuesday after major storm Sandy hit the U.S. East Coast.

Except for stock index futures, all U.S. stock market trading was canceled on Monday and Tuesday, the operator of the New York Stock Exchange said, but the markets are expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Sandy, a mammoth storm menacing the East Coast, hit the most densely populated U.S. Northeast coastal region, killing at least 30, halting public transport and closing schools, businesses and government departments.