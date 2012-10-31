NEW YORK Oct 31 Mid- and small-cap stocks were higher on Wednesday in the first day of trading after major storm Sandy hit the U.S. East Coast.

Trading was volatile, with above-average volume.

Consumer discretionary stocks were among the leaders of the day, with mid-cap shares up 1.8 percent and the small-cap equivalent gaining nearly 1 percent.

Telecom shares were weak, with the sector falling sharply because of the costs of clean-up and associated overtime. General Communications dropped 5.1 percent to $8.66 while Lumos Networks sank 2.6 percent to $7.75.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index added 0.4 percent. The benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.1 percent.

Many of the most active stocks were in sectors directly impacted by the storm.

Generac, which makes generators, rose 19 percent to $33.77 while Clean Harbors, a waste management company, surged 18 percent to $58.42.