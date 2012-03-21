NEW YORK, March 20 Green Mountain shares boosted
the mid-cap consumer staples sector on Wednesday, with the
company moving to defend its dominant position in the
competitive single-cup coffee market.
Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc said Starbucks
Corp-branded coffee will be available on its new line of
brewers. The move eased concerns the company would end its
relationship with Starbucks, which has announced plans
to launch its own single-cup coffee and espresso machine.
Green Mountain's shares jumped 10 percent to $55.79. The
move helped to lift the S&P mid-cap consumer discretionary
sector 1.5 percent, a stand out in an otherwise flat
market.
Consumer staple stocks are trailing the overall market this
year, with economically sensitive equities in the consumer
discretionary and materials sectors generally doing better, a
pattern consistent with an improving economic outlook.
So far this year the mid-cap consumer staples sector is up
about 9 percent compared to 14 percent for the S&P 400 mid-cap
sector and 17 percent for the mid-cap consumer discretionary
sector.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said Wednesday that optimism
over an improving economy may lift small-caps and mid-caps to
new highs this year, a factor likely to favor cyclical sectors.
But they said expected slower economic growth in the second
half of the year is clouding the outlook.
"We may reach new highs in small caps, but the question of
sustainability weighs on our return forecast in 2012," the
analysts said in a research note published on Wednesday.
The overall market was lackluster. The S&P MidCap 400 index
fell 0.1 percent, while the S&P SmallCap 600 index
rose 0.04 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500
fell 0.2 percent.
Elsewhere, shares of Ruby Tuesday Inc rose 10.3
percent to $8.80. Raymond James raised its rating on the company
to "outperform," saying the dining chain will benefit from
favorable weather and advertising in the current quarter, while
recent cost-cutting efforts will help boost its earnings.
On Assignment Inc shares rose by as much as a third
on Wednesday after the staffing provider said it would buy
privately held Apex Systems Inc for $600 million. The stock
gained 26.6 pct to $17.32.
Credit rating agency Moody's Investor Service placed the
bond insurer Assured Guaranty Ltd's debt ratings under
review for a possible downgrade. The shares lost 13.4 percent to
$16.30.