NEW YORK Feb 9 Shares of Diamond Foods
Inc plunged to a record low on Thursday, pressuring
small cap stocks and offsetting news that Greece had reached a
deal to secure a bailout package.
Trading volume on Diamond Foods also hit a new high at
around 28 million shares on Thursday, versus its 20-day average
of about 2.1 million shares.
The stock price slipped 36 percent to $23.65 after hitting
its all-time low of $21.44.
Late on Wednesday, Diamond Foods said the company has
removed top management after a probe by its audit committee
found that the maker of Emerald nuts, Kettle Chips and Pop
Secret popcorn improperly accounted for payments to walnut
growers. Shares fell 40 percent in after-hours trading on
Wednesday.
Chief Executive Michael Mendes and Chief Financial Officer
Steve Neil have been placed on administrative leave.
The result of the investigation and the sharp decline in
share prices have thrown into doubt the company's deal to buy
the Pringles potato chip business from Procter & Gamble Co.
, which was to be paid for with Diamond shares.
But news that Greece had reached a deal to secure a bailout
kept some risk appetite alive in the market, slightly lifting
mid-cap stocks.
Leaders from major Greek parties agreed on reforms and
austerity measures needed in exchange for a new bailout package
to avoid a chaotic default.
The S&P MidCap 400 index gained 0.2 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.3 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.3 percent.