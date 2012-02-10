NEW YORK Feb 10 Mid- and smallcap stocks
fell on Friday as Greek talks on a financial bailout
hit another stumbling block, putting smaller names on track for
their first weekly decline in the past six.
Both the S&P MidCap and SmallCap indexes were on track for
their biggest decline since late December after the Greece deal
stalled. The fiscally troubled nation needs the bailout in order
to sidestep a chaotic default and a deal was thought to be
agreed upon Thursday.
But workers in Greece went on strike to oppose fiscal reform
measures requested by the European Union and International
Monetary Fund. Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said
the nation needs to reach a decision within days on accepting
the terms of a bailout.
"The bottom line is the problem that Europe is facing hasn't
been resolved and ultimately to resolve it what you essentially
have to do is make the periphery countries competitive," said
Shawn Hackett, president at Hackett Advisors in Boynton Beach,
Florida.
"The only way they can become competitive is they have to
leave the euro - absent that, it's basically extend and
pretend."
The S&P MidCap 400 index lost 0.9 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index dropped 1.1 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 shed 0.8 percent.
Midcap Gardner Denver Inc tumbled 9.1 percent to
$72.65 after the manufacturer of compressors and vacuum products
for industrial applications, posted a better-than-expected
quarterly profit but remained cautious about its industrial
products business in 2012 due to slower growth in Europe.
Smallcap True Religion Apparel Inc plunged 25.1
percent to $27.57 after the premium denim maker posted a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by a drop in revenue
at its wholesale segment.
After the close on Thursday, S&P said CBOE Holdings Inc
will replace Temple-Inland Inc in the S&P
MidCap 400 index after the close of trading on a date to be
announced. In addition, Akorn Inc will replace Blue
Coat Systems Inc in the S&P SmallCap 600 index after
the close of trading on February 13 and ViewPoint Financial
Group Inc will replace SonoSite Inc in the S&P
SmallCap 600 index after the close of trading on February 15.
CBOE shares climbed 5.7 percent to $27.98 and Akorn gained
2.43 percent to $12.24. ViewPoint shares advanced 3.2 percent to
$14.55.