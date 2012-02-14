NEW YORK Feb 14 Small and mid-capitalization stocks fell on Tuesday, dipping after recent gains as weaker-than-expected retail sales gave investors an excuse to take profits.

Shares had rallied more than 1 percent on Monday, boosted by an improved view on corporate outlooks. Small-cap shares are up almost 3 percent so far in February, and mid-caps have gained more than 3.5 percent.

The Commerce Department reported U.S. retail sales rose 0.4 percent in January as consumers cut back on car purchases and did less online shopping.

The small-cap consumer discretionary sector fell 0.8 percent, with retailers among the biggest decliners. Deckers Outdoors fell 1.7 percent to $80.19 while Aeropostale lost 1.3 percent to $17.33. Collective Brands fell 1 percent to $18.19.

"The rally is starting to get tired, this could be a reason for people to take profits," said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at John Thomas Financial in New York. There was nothing in the retail data "that really brings into question the fact that the economy has been improving," he added.

The smaller-cap indexes have outperformed the larger-cap S&P 500 since the start of the year. The mid-cap index is up 10.4 percent since the end of December and the small-cap index is up 10.5 percent, while the S&P 500 is up 7.1 percent in the same period.

Financial names were also lower a day after Moody's Investors Service downgraded the credit ratings of six euro-zone countries and warned on three other European countires. Mid-cap financials fell 1 percent and were the worst performing mid-cap sector. Raymond James fell 2.2 percent to $34.14 and Jefferies Group lost 2.5 percent to $15.34.

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.9 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent.

In company news, Energy Conversion Devices Inc plummeted 80 percent to 28 cents after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

On the upside, Avon Products Inc rose 2.5 percent to $17.96. Although Avon reported weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, executives said the company could announce cost-cutting measures as early as this quarter.