NEW YORK Feb 27 Energy shares in the
small and mid-capitalization space were lower on
Monday as crude oil prices retreated following a recent
sharp rise.
Stocks were broadly flat, recovering from early lows as
investors continued to view equities as the most undervalued
asset class despite persisting concerns about Europe and other
headwinds.
Crude oil fell 1 percent, on track for its first
daily decline following seven straight days of advances. Oil
prices are up more than 10 percent so far this month, with
investors concerned that possible geopolitical confrontations in
the Middle East could disrupt oil flows from suppliers in the
Gulf.
"Speculators have driven the rise in crude oil because of
the political concerns, and those speculators are taking a pause
today because the price has gotten inflated," said Eric Kuby,
chief investment officer at North Star Investment Management
Corp in Chicago.
Mid-cap energy shares fell 1.1 percent and were the
weakest mid-cap sector. The small-cap equivalent lost
0.8 percent. Among the most active names, Dril-Quip Inc
lost 4 percent to $73.22 and World Fuel Services Corp
fell 2 percent to $42.89.
Quicksilver Resources Inc lost 5.6 percent to $5.74
after reporting a weak fourth-quarter profit and forecasting
sequential drop in production.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.2 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index was flat. The benchmark S&P 500
rose 0.2 percent, recovering from losses earlier in the
day.
"We were off to a bad start but people keep rotating into
equities because they seem to be the best deal out there," Kuby
said.
Among the day's strongest sectors, mid-cap consumer
discretionary stocks rose 0.5 percent and small-cap
financials rose 0.3 percent.
In company news, Arch Coal Inc fell 2.9 percent to
$13.88 after saying Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Steven
Leer will retire as CEO effective April 26 and will be succeeded
by President and Chief Operating Officer John Eaves.
Cooper Tire & Rubber Co rallied 12 percent to $17.52
after posting a higher fourth-quarter profit, helped by a
one-time tax-related gain.