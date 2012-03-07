NEW YORK, March 7 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks rose on Wednesday, bouncing back from recent losses after upbeat forecasts from companies like Ciena and American Eagle.

Smaller-cap names could, however, resume their pullback from five months of gains that outpaced those in the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Shares of teen clothing retailer American Eagle Outfitters Inc rose 6.4 percent to $15.57 and were among top percentage gainers for the day after it said the spring quarter started on a strong note and it expects margins to improve.

Ciena Corp shares gained 4.6 percent to $14.06. While the networking company reported a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss, it said it sees a stronger second half of the year on better demand.

Shares of Analogic Corp jumped 8.8 percent to $59.39 after it posted results late Tuesday.

Some analysts saw the day's move as a "counter-trend rally" and said small- and mid-caps would soon resume their pullback.

The S&P 400 is up 9.6 percent since the start of the year, but had been up 12 percent as of last month.

"We're looking at a 10 to 15 percent correction from the recent highs," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

On the day, the S&P MidCap 400 index was up 1 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index was also 1 percent higher. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.8 percent.

The S&P 400 is still down 1.2 percent for the week, while the S&P 600 is down 0.7 percent.

Analysts have been optimistic about the outlook for small-cap earnings, even as there has been a deterioration in the beat rates for S&P 500 companies.

The percentage of S&P 400 and 600 companies beating analyst expectations has held up compared with recent quarters, and analysts see an improvement in margins.

According to a Credit Suisse research note on Wednesday, the percentage of S&P 600 companies beating earnings estimates so far is at 57 percent and the percentage of companies beating revenue estimates is at 55 percent.

For the S&P 400, the percentage of companies beating on earnings so far for the fourth quarter is 58 percent and the percentage of companies beating on revenue so far is 57 percent, the note said.