By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, March 12
NEW YORK, March 12 Mid-capitalization
stocks edged lower on Monday, with energy shares leading losses
as Tidewater declined after a snag in joint venture
talks with Angola's state-owned Sonangol. Small-capitalization
shares were flat.
Shares of Tidewater, an offshore vessels provider, fell 5.6
percent to $55.27 after it said its joint venture agreement with
Sonangol will not take up new charters or extend existing ones
in the country until the two parties resolve ongoing talks. The
current agreement expires on March 31.
Among other energy shares, Forest Oil was down 4.3
percent at $12.14 and Oil States was down 3.3 percent at
$81.13. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $106.34 a barrel, falling $1.06, or
0.99 percent.
Extending last week's losses, shares of Green Mountain
Coffee Roasters were down 4.7 percent at $50.13. The
stock of the maker of single-cup coffee and machines plunged
15.7 percent on Friday after Starbucks announced plans
to launch a rival single-cup brewer.
Other decliners included Interface, which was down
4.4 percent at $11.87 after Barclays cut its rating on the
stock.
Top advancers included Zoll Medical Corp, which
jumped 23.7 percent to $92.95 after Japan's Asahi Kasei Corp
said it would buy the company in an agreed cash deal
for $93 a share, or a total of $2.21 billion.
Also, shares of Headwaters advanced 11.8 percent to
$3.78. It announced the repurchase of $4.3 million of its
convertible subordinated notes.
The S&P MidCap 400 index dipped 0.3 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index was unchanged. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.04 percent.