NEW YORK, March 13 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks climbed 2 percent on Tuesday, with banks leading the way higher as JPMorgan Chase's announcement of a dividend increase and a stock buyback reassured investors about the financial sector's strength.

The S&P mid-cap index hit its highest since July.

Shares of BancorpSouth jumped 7.5 percent to $13.19 while shares of Associated Banc-Corp gained 4.9 percent to $13.79. Shares of Janus Capital advanced 4.7 percent to $9.16.

The gains followed a surge in larger-cap financials, with the S&P financial index up 3.9 percent for the day, its biggest one-day percentage gain since November.

The S&P MidCap 400 index jumped 2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index ended up 2.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 gained 1.8 percent.

JPMorgan's announcement, which drove its stock up 7 percent to $43.39, was the catalyst for the market's sharp late-day rally.

A statement from the Federal Reserve, which gave a slight upgrade of its economic outlook, helped support stocks as well.

"It's pretty much in line with what was expected ... and that's good for the market," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer at Solaris Asset Management in Bedford Hills, New York.