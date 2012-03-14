NEW YORK, March 14 Technology stocks continue to
be one of the strongest sectors among small and mid-cap stocks,
according to a report from Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Research on Wednesday.
"Since late 2007, we have been overweight information
technology in small caps, which has worked out more often than
not. In our view the sector continues to exhibit the
characteristics for success in 2012, so we remain firmly
overweight this group," said Steven DeSanctis, a small-cap
strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research, in a note to
clients.
DeSanctis said the sector is still attractive on both
absolute and relative valuations. Earnings growth estimates for
2012 appear conservative relative to other sectors in small
caps, and the trend in the earnings-revision ratio has started
to improve recently.
He also said merger and acquisition activity was stronger
than average for the tech group last year and should continue in
2012.
"One of our issues with small caps is that 2012 estimated
growth is too high for the overall size segment at 17.3 percent.
This is not the case for information technology in our view,
because growth is forecast to be about 6.6 percent," according
to the note.
On Wednesday, the S&P MidCap 400 index dipped 0.8
percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index fell 0.9
percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was down
0.2 percent.
The S&P info technology sector in the small cap sector was
down 1.2 percent on Wednesday, but was up 12.2 percent for the
year.