By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, March 16 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks edged lower on Friday, pausing after this week's strong run that pushed the S&P mid-cap 400 above the 1,000 mark for the first time since July.

The S&P 400 index gains 1.6 percent in its best weekly increase in about a month, while the S&P small-cap 600 index posted a 1.8 percent gain, also its best week since mid-February.

The mid-cap index ended at 1,000.73, down 0.09 percent, having crossed 1,000 on Wednesday. On Thursday, the Standard & Poor's 500 index closed above the key 1,400 level for the first time since 2008.

Analysts said hitting the 1,000 point for the mid-cap index could trigger some selling in the short term, but the market should regain its footing to move higher after that.

"It's another concern out there that may keep people on the sidelines or another reason for the shorts to hold out. But the fact that you do have a significant short position in the market and sideline money has bullish implications," said Todd Salamone, vice president of research at Schaeffer's Investment Research.

The S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.3 percent on the day while the S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent.

Among the day's decliners, Adtran shares were down 5.3 percent at $30.60 after Credit Suisse and Barclays cut their price targets on the stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial were down 2.8 percent at $2.08 after Credit Suisse cut its rating on the stock and the company announced changes to its board of directors.

Getty Realty shares tumbled 10.7 percent to $14.25 after it reported results late Thursday.

Smaller-cap results so far have not seen the deterioration in beat rates that S&P 500 results have, but much of the results were likely anticipated and factored in by the market.

"We looked at the performance of the 20 trading days prior. We found that the names that would report a positive surprise outperformed in the month leading up to the report date, gaining 2.4 percent on a relative basis," according to a research note from Steven DeSanctis, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's small-cap strategist.

"Meanwhile, the negative surprise stocks underperformed leading up to their report date, falling 0.7 percent, while the in-line names were up slightly versus the index, at 0.2 percent."