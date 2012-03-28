By Chuck Mikolajczak
| NEW YORK, March 28
NEW YORK, March 28 Mid- and smallcap stocks were
lower o n Wednesday after a weaker-than-expected durable goods
report and a fall in energy shares on a government proposal for
carbon limits.
Energy and materials shares were the worst performing
sectors among both mid- and smallcaps after data showed new
orders for long-lasting U.S. goods rose modestly in February,
indicating first quarter economic growth may be lackluster.
"This wasn't a huge shot across the bow. Would you have
liked it to have been better? Absolutely," said Scott
Billeaudeau, portfolio manager at Fifth Third Asset Management
in Minneapolis.
Also weighing on energy shares was a proposal by the Obama
administration on Tuesday for stricter emission standards for
coal-fired power plants.
Arch Coal Inc slipped 4.9 percent to $10.71 and
Patriot Coal Corp declined 4.2 percent to $6.13. The S&P
Midcap oil, gas and consumable fuels industry index
fell 2.8 percent.
The S&P MidCap 400 index lost 1.2 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.1 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 declined 0.9 percent.
Among smallcaps, JoS A Bank Clothiers Inc dropped
8.3 percent to $49.96 after the men's apparel and accessories
retailer said a fall in customer visits and unfavorable weather
hurt sales in the current quarter.
Women's apparel retailer Christopher & Banks Corp
slumped 14.4 percent to $2.02 as the biggest percentage drop on
the SmallCap index reported its fourth-quarter earnings, which
its new chief executive called "clearly disappointing."