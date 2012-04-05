NEW YORK, April 5 Midcap stocks closed their
worst week this year on Thursday, while smallcaps ended down for
the first week in five as debt troubles in Europe resurfaced.
Spanish benchmark debt yields rose for a third day as the
hangover from a weak debt auction earlier in the week stirred
worries about the country's ability to tackle its fiscal
problems.
After a stellar first quarter for stocks, the problems in
Europe are adding to growing concerns that the rally was
overextended and support for it fading.
"There is a growing concern with regard to the possibility
of a pullback ... starting in May when you get seasonal
slowdowns in business and in the fund industry," said Marc Pado,
U.S. market strategist at DowBull.com in San Francisco.
The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.4 percent on Thursday
and 1 percent for the week, its biggest weekly drop since mid
December.
The S&P SmallCap 600 index dropped 0.25 percent for
the day and 1.2 percent for the week.
In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was mostly flat
Thursday. Its 0.7 percent weekly decline was also the biggest
this year.
U.S. stock markets will be closed Friday for a holiday.
Spain's benchmark bond yield closed at 5.773
percent, the highest since mid-December. Stocks globally were
shunned last year during flare-ups of the euro zone's debt
crisis.
Among small and midcap sectors, Thursday saw the largest
declines in energy and utilities as front-month U.S. natural gas
futures ended just above a 10-year low.
The S&P midcap utilities index dropped 1 percent,
while energy smallcaps fell 0.9 percent.
Parametric Technology Corp shares dropped 21.1
percent to $21.46 after the maker of product-design software
lowered its expectations for the second quarter as it failed to
close a large contract in Europe.
Polycom Inc lost one-fifth of its market value
after the videoconferencing company lowered its outlook for
first-quarter revenue and forecast a profit well below analysts'
expectations.
Shares closed down 20 percent at $14.56.