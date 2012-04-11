NEW YORK, April 11 Mid- and smallcap stocks rose on Wednesday, putting smaller names on track to rebound from a string of declines that pulled indexes down more than 5 percent.

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 5.3 percent over the past four sessions, and the S&P SmallCap 600 lost 6.4 percent over five days. The losses put both indexes below their 50-day moving average, which had acted as a technical support level.

Many analysts had been anticipating a pullback after indexes rose more than 10 percent in the first three months of the year.

"It was a pretty orderly sell-off, we really hadn't had one of those types of days - or couple of days put together - really yet this year," said Kevin Kruszenski, director of equity trading at KeyBanc Capital Markets in Cleveland.

Tuesday's declines were the largest percentage drop for each index since early December, although investors who missed out on the rally in the first quarter may see an opportunity to move into riskier assets.

"When you look at the weekly chart, by the end of the week if we close above (the 50-day), the trend will remain intact. We still have a few more days of that," said Kruszenski.

Both the S&P MidCap 400 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index climbed 1.2 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 advanced 1 percent.

Midcap Adtran Inc jumped 7.2 percent to $30.53 after the network equipment maker posted first-quarter earnings.

Smallcap Standard Microsystems Corp surged 12.2 percent to $27.19 after posting fourth-quarter results that topped Wall Street expectations.