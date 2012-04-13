NEW YORK, April 13 Mid-cap stocks closed their worst week this year with another slide on Friday at a time when markets have started to trade in tandem with each other again as worries grow over the euro zone and the global growth outlook.

The cost of insuring Spanish debt against default hit 500 basis points for the first time on Friday. Investors are concerned that widening yields on government debt could spark a default and a banking crisis, driving the price of credit default swaps higher.

"I believe we will remain headline sensitive and thus, we are susceptible to erratic and wide-ranging markets," said Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in New York in a research note.

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1.3 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 fell 1.3 percent.

The mid-cap index was down 2 percent on the week, its biggest weekly decline since December. The small-cap index lost 2.5 percent. It was the biggest decline for that index since the first week of April.

Adding to concerns were slowing growth in China. The annual rate of GDP growth in the first quarter slowed to 8.1 percent from 8.9 percent in the previous three months, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

That was below the 8.3 percent consensus forecast of economists polled by Reuters.

Coinstar inc rose 7.3 percent to $65.78. The company raised its first-quarter revenue outlook on Thursday citing stronger-than-anticipated consumer demand at its Redbox unit.

Shares of the women's clothing retailer Talbots Inc fell 14.7 percent to $2.67 after it forecast lower-than-expected first-quarter revenue.