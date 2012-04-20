NEW YORK, April 20 Shares of mid-and smallcap
stocks rose on Friday after solid earnings from bellwether
companies boosted investors' confidence about risky assets.
Shares of GE Electric Co rose 1.1 percent and
Microsoft added 4.5 percent after both companies
reported quarterly profit that topped Wall Street
forecasts.
In small and mid-cap sectors, Popular Inc, Puerto
Rico's largest lender posted a quarterly profit above analysts
estimates. The stock rose 3.8 percent to $1.89.
Shares of Ixia rose 9 percent to $12.23 after its
quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations and the provider of
testing products to telecom operators forecast second-quarter
earnings above estimates.
A.O. Smith Corp rose 6 percent to $47.18 after the
heater maker raised its earnings outlook for the year and posted
quarterly profit ahead of analysts' expectations on strong sales
at its largest north American business, driving the company's
shares to a life-high.
But Riverbed Technology Inc shares plunged nearly
29 percent to $19.85 after the network gear maker's shares lost
more than a quarter of their value to become the top percentage
loser on the Nasdaq after the company forecast a weak second
quarter.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.3 percent. The S&P
SmallCap 600 index gained 0.6 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent.