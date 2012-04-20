NEW YORK, April 20 Shares of mid-and smallcap stocks rose on Friday after solid earnings from bellwether companies boosted investors' confidence about risky assets.

Shares of GE Electric Co rose 1.1 percent and Microsoft added 4.5 percent after both companies reported quarterly profit that topped Wall Street forecasts.

In small and mid-cap sectors, Popular Inc, Puerto Rico's largest lender posted a quarterly profit above analysts estimates. The stock rose 3.8 percent to $1.89.

Shares of Ixia rose 9 percent to $12.23 after its quarterly profit beat analysts' expectations and the provider of testing products to telecom operators forecast second-quarter earnings above estimates.

A.O. Smith Corp rose 6 percent to $47.18 after the heater maker raised its earnings outlook for the year and posted quarterly profit ahead of analysts' expectations on strong sales at its largest north American business, driving the company's shares to a life-high.

But Riverbed Technology Inc shares plunged nearly 29 percent to $19.85 after the network gear maker's shares lost more than a quarter of their value to become the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq after the company forecast a weak second quarter.

The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.3 percent. The S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 0.6 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent.