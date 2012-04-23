NEW YORK, April 23 Mid- and small-cap stocks
fell on Monday as anxiety over the euro zone's economic and
political future drew investors out of from equities and other
risk assets on worries over how the bloc will deal with its debt
crisis.
A political crisis in the Netherlands over austerity
measures and results in the weekend presidential vote in France
raised concerns about the euro zone's commitment to contain the
debt crisis.
Shares of basic materials companies were among the worst
performers after data suggested the euro zone's economy will
stay in recession at least until the second half of the year.
"This is confirmation data; we knew the euro zone was in
recession," said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist at
Russell Investments in New York. "The surprise was softness in
the German numbers, which hit industrials and commodity based
shares harder."
Germany's manufacturing sector unexpectedly shrank at the
fastest pace in nearly three years in April, denting hopes it
can drive growth in the euro zone and casting a shadow over
upbeat business sentiment surveys.
Midcap industrial and basic materials
shares fell more than 1.4 percent, while their smallcap peers
dropped more than 2 percent.
The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1.1 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.6 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 dropped 0.8 percent.
Bucking the downward trend, Barnes & Noble shares
soared 18.3 percent to $13.41 after New York-based activist
hedge fund Jana Partners LLC reported a large stake in the
bookstore chain.
Brinker International shares jumped 10.7 percent to
$30.88 after the company reported a larger-than-expected profit
for the fiscal third-quarter, helped by higher menu prices and
more diners at its restaurants.
After the closing bell, Standard & Poor's announced changes
to its small and midcap indexes. S&P said current S&P 500
component Supervalu will replace American Greetings Corp
in the S&P MidCap 400 index, and American Greetings will
replace The Standard Register Co in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Changes will take effect after the close on April 30.