NEW YORK, June 25 Small- and mid-capitalization stocks dropped more than 1 percent o n Monday, with the S&P mid-cap index falling more than 10 percent below its intraday high on March 19.

The move puts the S&P MidCap 400 into correction territory, but the index is still up 2.3 percent f or the year.

The S&P SmallCap 600 index has dropped more than 10 percent from its intraday high on March 27.

Energy shares led declines, with oil also losing ground in the session. NYMEX crude for August delivery settled at $79.21 a barrel, down 55 cents, or 0.69 percent.

In the mid-cap energy sector, Northern Oil fell 5 percent to $15.19, while shares of Superior Energy shed 4.2 percent to $17.89. Shares of Forest Oil declined 3.2 percent to $6.74.

Citigroup cut its price targets on Superior Energy and the shares of a number of other energy companies.

The S&P MidCap 400 index dropped 1.8 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index fell 1.6 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended down 1.6 percent.

Among other declining companies, Geoeye Inc tumbled 22.4 percent to $14.24 after the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) said it will not renew a major contract with the company, making it a potential takeover target.