By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, July 16
stocks slipped on Monday, hurt by a downgrade of coal miners and
stocks slipped on Monday, hurt by a downgrade of coal miners and
mounting worries that second-quarter results will disappoint.
Shares of Arch Coal were down 3.9 percent at $5.90
while shares of Alpha Natural Resources fell 10.2
percent to $6.85.
BMO Capital Markets downgraded the coal miners to
"underperform," citing their high debt levels, deteriorating
margins and weak demand for Appalachian coal.
Last week, Patriot Coal Corp became the first
U.S. coal producer to seek court protection from its creditors
since coal prices began to plummet.
Among other decliners, shares of aerospace and defense
components supplier Woodward Inc slipped 4.2 percent to
$34.54 after it reported preliminarily third-quarter results
below analysts' expectations and cut its full-year earnings
forecast on weak sales in the aerospace segment.
Shares of Gardner Denver dropped 8.6 percent to
$48.22 after the company said Chief Executive Barry Pennypacker
resigned and that Chief Financial Officer Michael Larsen would
take over as interim CEO.
For the day, smaller-cap names underperformed large-cap
stocks, and that's a trend investors could count on lasting for
the time being.
"I don't think we are at the point of turning this
risk-aversion trend away just yet," said Shawn Hackett,
president at Hackett Financial Advisors in Boynton Beach,
Florida.
"Nothing has happened to make anyone more confident."
In yet another sign that the U.S. recovery may be falling
behind, data showed a drop in retail sales in June. It was the
third consecutive monthly decrease and contrasted with
economists' expectations for a small increase.
The S&P MidCap 400 index was down 0.6 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index was down 0.5 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was down 0.2 percent.
After the close, advertising distribution company Digital
Generation Inc (DG) said it is reviewing strategic
options, including a sale of the company, a month after
rejecting a takeover bid by rival Extreme Reach Inc.
Shares rose 20 percent to $11.50 in extended trading after
closing down 5.7 percent at $9.61 during the regular session.