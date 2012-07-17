By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, July 17 Small and midcap stocks rose
on Tuesday, led by gains in energy shares, while mattress
companies slipped after Mattress Firm Holding cut its sales
forecasts.
Shares of energy companies were among the top percentage
gainers, helped by gains in oil prices. U.S. August crude
rose 79 cents, or 0.89 percent, to settle at $89.22 a barrel.
Shares of Basic Energy were up 5.1 percent at
$10.17. On Monday, Howard Weil raised its rating on the company.
Shares of Forest Oil jumped 10.5 percent to $6.73 while
shares of Cimarex Energy rose 7.5 percent to $57.34 and
shares of SM Energy gained 7 percent to $51.67.
Mattress company shares, however, declined after Mattress
Firm Holding slashed its second-quarter and full-year
sales forecasts.
Mattress Firm shares were down 12.8 percent at $25.96, while
shares of Select Comfort fell 8.6 percent to $21.12 and
shares of Tempur-Pedic International were down 0.04
percent at $25.31.
Scott Billeaudeau, portfolio manager at Fifth Third Asset
Management in Minneapolis, said stocks have already pulled back
in advance of the onslaught of earnings reports, so it will be
interesting to see how investors react to actual results.
"If you have any beats, do you get paid for it?" he said.
He said investors will be watching for forecasts from
companies, but more importantly, the "tone of guidance."
Among other advancers, shares of advertising distribution
company Digital Generation were up 22.8 percent at
$11.80 after it said it is reviewing strategic options,
including a sale, one month after rebuffing a takeover bid by
rival, Extreme Reach Inc.
The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.6 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index was up 0.2 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.7 percent.