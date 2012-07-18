By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, July 18
NEW YORK, July 18 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks rose on Wednesday, with technology shares among the
biggest percentage gainers as earnings results lifted optimism
for the sector.
Check Point Software Technologies shares rose 6.9
percent to $48.75 after the Israel-based computer security firm
posted higher quarterly profit and kept its full-year targets,
easing fears that companies might cut spending on their
networks.
Shares of AAR Corp jumped 11.7 percent to $14.15, a
day after it reported results.
Among other big tech gainers, shares of Riverbed Technology
ended up 11 percent at $15.38, while shares of Tibco
Software rose 8.4 percent to $28.64. Shares of RF Micro
Devices were up 5.3 percent at $4.18.
Also helping tech shares, top chip maker Intel's
shares climbed 3.3 percent to $26.21 as its trimmed outlook
relieved investors who had been expecting an even weaker
forecast.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.7 percent, while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 0.8 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 closed up 0.7 percent.
In addition, Air Methods shares increased 8.4
percent to $107.27 after the air ambulance provider estimated
its second-quarter profit would beat analysts' expectations as
it reduced maintenance costs and transported more patients.
On the down side were shares of Rovi Corp, which
fell 43.3 percent to $10.01 - hitting their lowest in three
years after the digital media solutions provider slashed its
profit forecast for the year and two brokerages downgraded its
stock.