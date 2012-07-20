NEW YORK, July 20 Mid- and smallcap stocks fell
on Friday as investors were hesistant to buy risky assets like
equities after Spain's indebted Valencia region called for aid,
increasing the Spanish government is moving towards a full-blown
bailout.
The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1 percent while the S&P
SmallCap 600 index lost 1.2 percent. In comparison, the
benchmark S&P 500 was off 0.9 percent.
Spain and Italy were once again under pressure as "it's
still uncertain what obligations the German's will place on
Spain in the form of sovereign guarantees for the equity
injections that will go into Spanish banks," said Peter
Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
"While the markets initially cheered the separation between
banks and the home government when the 100 billion euro bailout
was first announced, Germany said not so fast."
Among individual stocks, two small- and mid-cap companies
made their market debuts.
Shares of online travel company Kayak Software Corp
opened 16 percent above their initial price on Friday and posted
further gains in the first consumer-oriented Internet IPO since
Facebook Inc.
The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company opened NASDAQ trading
at $30.10 after 3.5 million shares priced at $26.00. Kayak
raised $91 million in its offering.
Shares of security software company Palo Alto Networks
soared 31 percent on Friday in their market debut
On the downside, Credit Suisse cut Cepheid's price
target to $45 from $50, sending the shares in the molecular
diagnostics company down 24 percent to $33.19.