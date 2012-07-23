NEW YORK, July 23 Mid- and small-cap stocks slumped for a second straight day on Monday as renewed concerns about the euro zone pressured cyclical sectors.

Spain appeared closer to needing a bailout after the Murcia region looked set to follow Valencia in tapping a government program to keep its finances afloat. Local media reported that half a dozen regions were ready to do likewise.

Separately, questions about Greece's prospects for staying in the euro zone were raised after German magazine Der Spiegel reported that the IMF may not take part in any additional financing for the debt-stricken country, citing high-ranking representatives in Brussels. Inspectors from the European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund arrive in Athens on Tuesday.

Europe's sovereign debt crisis has somewhat receded as news about corporate earnings has taken the forefront, but investors continued to have concerns about escalation.

"There are increasing concerns that Europe is just going to blow up and a decent chance that a default will come over the next few years," said Bob Gelfond, chief executive of MQS Asset Management in New York. "Even when we think there's progress, there's not. We're getting closer to a head."

The S&P MidCap 400 index fell 1.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 1.7 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was off 1.5 percent. Over the past two sessions, both small- and mid-cap share shares have lost 2.8 percent.

All 10 sectors for both small- and mid-cap shares fell, though groups tied to the pace of economic growth fell the most. The small-cap energy sector slumped 2.7 percent alongside a 3 percent drop in crude oil, while mid-cap material shares shed 1.8 percent.

Among the most active names, Stone Energy Corp lost 5.3 percent to $25.55 while Comstock Resources was off 4.8 percent at $17.20. Commercial Metal Corp sank 3.7 percent to $12.23.

In company news, GeoEye Inc surged 27 percent to $19.28 after agreeing to be bought by DigitalGlobe Inc for $453 million. DigitalGlobe was 1.3 percent higher at $14.41.

Genesee & Wyoming said it will buy rival RailAmerica Inc for $1.39 billion in cash to create one of the biggest regional railroad operators in the United States. Genesee shares were up 0.1 percent at $56.03 while RailAmerica climbed 9.8 percent to $27.23.

Shares of fast food companies were lower following disappointing results from McDonald's Corp. Jack in the Box sank 3.1 percent to $26.26 and Burger King lost 2.2 percent to $15.53.