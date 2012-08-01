NEW YORK Aug 1 Small- and mid-cap stocks traded lower on Wednesday as investors awaited comments from the Federal Reserve that could clarify what actions the central bank was willing to take to boost U.S. economic growth.

The comments come at the end of a two-day meeting, and the Fed is likely to show it is ready to act to support a weakening economy, though it isn't expected to announce aggressive measures right now.

Nonetheless, investors were reluctant to make big bets ahead of the comments, especially in sectors with a greater correlation to the pace of economic growth. Mid-cap industrial shares fell 1.1 percent while the small-cap equivalent lost 1.1 percent. Utility shares, considered a defensive play, rose.

"We've got a very soft economy, growing at a very slow pace, so what the Fed says or does could be very stimulative," said Len Blum, managing partner of Westwood Capital LLC in New York.

Blum cautioned that any immediate reaction from the comments, "could prove short-lived as there are still so many questions about how effective any action could be."

For the day, the S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.3 percent and the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.8 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent. Concern was greater in smaller companies as they are more vulnerable to economic weakness.

Among the most active names, Con-Way Inc tumbled 14.5 percent to $30.45 after reporting earnings that missed expectations.

True Religion sank 17.4 percent to $21.68 after it cut its full-year profit view, citing weak sales.

On the upside, Silicon Image Inc soared 25 percent to $4.89 after reporting results that topped expectations, helped by higher demand.

A number of stocks experienced higher-than-average volume after a technology error at market maker Knight Capital. Heavy computer-based trading erupted at the open, diverting attention from the day's news, and prompting the NYSE to review trades in 140 different issues.

The volatility caused pauses in trading for five stocks, which appear unrelated: Corelogic Inc, China Cord Blood Corp, Kronos Worldwide, Trinity Industries and Molycorp.

Shares of Knight plummeted 22.6 percent to $7.99.