NEW YORK Aug 2 With earnings season about half way done, the beat rate of small cap stocks was at about 58 percent while that of mid-cap firms was at 60 percent, according to research by Credit Suisse.

In the smallcap sector, telecom services stocks had the highest positive earnings surprise of 86 percent as 6 of 7 reporting firms beat estimates. Materials also had a high earnings beat rate of 67 percent but revenue beat rate was less than 50 percent, Credit Suisse said.

In the mid-cap sector, energy and utilities stocks had high positive earnings surprises of 85 percent and 83 percent, respectively.

In July, the Russell 2000, also a small-cap stock index, fell 1.4 percent, underperforming all other major U.S. stock indices, except the Russell microcap index.

On Thursday, the S&P MidCap 400 index fell 0.6 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.1 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 lost 0.7 percent.

Among individual stocks, MGIC Investment Corp fell 64 percent to $88 cents, on news that the mortgage insurer will have to add another $200 million in capital to its main risk-laden unit in order to continue writing insurance. The stock fell as low as 85 cents earlier.

Knight Capital Group Inc lost 62.8 percent to $2.58 on Thursday, after falling as low as $2.27. The trading firm said it is being forced to raise money after an erroneous trading position wiped out $440 million of the firm's capital.