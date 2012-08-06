NEW YORK Aug 6 Mid- and small-cap stocks were
higher on Monday, lifted by optimism the European Central Bank
would be able to implement its plan to reduce borrowing costs
for fiscally troubled Spain and Italy.
Adding to the positive tone, Spain's Economy Minister Luis
de Guindos said it has already covered the majority of its debt
needs for the year, while international inspectors concluded a
visit to Greece and said the talks with the new coalition
government were productive.
Stocks had fallen for four consecutive sessions before a
stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report and renewed
confidence more action would be taken to combat the euro zone
debt crisis triggered a rally on Friday, sending the S&P
SmallCap 600 index to its biggest percentage gain in over a
month.
"It's not that the news is so great, but everybody was just
so short -- people had sold off so much, reduced their exposure
and now you are starting to get some relatively good news out of
Europe that is hopeful," said Edward Hemmelgarn, chief
investment officer of Shaker Investments in Cleveland.
"When things aren't collapsing and when they look at
valuations, money is starting to go back into stocks a little
bit," he added.
The S&P MidCap 400 index climbed 0.7 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index rose 1 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 advanced 0.6 percent.
Midcap Rackspace Hosting Inc jumped 7.1 percent to
$48.47, its biggest percentage gain in nearly six months, ahead
of its quarterly earnings on Tuesday. The stock has climbed
nearly 13 percent over the past two sessions.
Smallcap Standard Motor Products Inc surged 19.5
percent to $16.82, its biggest percentage jump in nearly
two-and-a-half years, after the auto parts maker reported
better-than-expected quarterly results, helped by an 8 percent
rise in its engine management segment.
United Fire Group Inc climbed 13.5 percent to
$21.30 after posting second-quarter earnings that topped Wall
Street expectations.