NEW YORK Aug 7 Mid- and small cap stocks
climbed on Tuesday, putting smaller equities on track for their
third consecutive advance, as expectations the European Central
Bank will take steps to combat the region's debt crisis
continued.
Heightening expectations for action, economic data in
Germany showed industrial orders fell more than expected in June
as domestic and euro zone demand faltered, denting the region's
most powerful economy.
The gains sent the S&P MidCap 400 index to its highest level
since mid-May, despite an earnings season that has been
lackluster for smaller names.
In a note to clients, data from Steve DeSanctis, small-cap
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed profits are
down year-over-year by 0.7 percent with three-quarters of the
smallcap universe having reported. If earnings stay on the same
pace, it would mark the first negative growth quarter since the
third quarter of 2009.
"This earnings season was very telling, there was a lot of
good information to gather from it - that for companies on
average, revenue growth is slowing and companies are again
trying to protect margins and are cutting costs," said Eric
Cinnamond, manager of the Aston River Road Independent Value
Fund for River Road Asset Management in Louisville, Kentucky.
"And just when this started to matter the central bankers
came in and started to make a lot of noise and that is the
environment we are in now, where policy has trumped
fundamentals."
Both the S&P MidCap 400 index and S&P SmallCap 600
index climbed 1.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark
S&P 500 advanced 0.9 percent.
Midcap Aecom Technology Corp jumped 16.7 percent to
$18.65 after the engineering and design company's third-quarter
profit missed analysts' expectations by a cent, but generated
strong free cash flow.
Fellow midcap Warnaco Group rose 11 percent to
$47.24 after the clothing company reported quarterly profit
above Wall Street expectations on sales growth in Asia and Latin
America.
Smallcap Movado Group Inc surged 12.6 percent to
$25.59 after larger watch rival Fossil Inc said it
expects its strong wholesale business in the Asia Pacific region
to drive earnings this year, and even expects its business in
Europe to perform well.