NEW YORK Aug 10 Mid- and smallcap stocks were
lower on Friday, putting smaller equities on track to snap a
five-day winning streak, as China posted a much
weaker-than-expected rate of growth in exports in July.
Trade and new bank lending data in China suggested
pro-growth policies have been slow to gain traction and more
urgent action may be necessary to stabilize the economy.
The data underscored the effect the euro zone debt crisis is
having on the global economy, although it may heighten the
investor expectations for more stimulus from central banks which
has helped fuel the recent rally.
"On the margins, it's not a big massive sell-off," said
Michael E. Hoffman, director of research at Wunderlich
Securities Inc in Baltimore.
"The foot comes off the accelerator a little bit when you
get conflicting data."
The S&P MidCap 400 index shed 0.3 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index lost 0.4 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 dipped 0.2 percent.
Even with Friday's declines, both indexes were on track for
their biggest weekly climb in the past six.
Digital Generation Inc shares slumped 18.3 percent
to $9.18 after the smallcap reported a surprise quarterly loss
as the advertising distribution company's online business was
hurt by a weak Europe.
Fellow smallcap Brooks Automation Inc tumbled 11.8
percent to $8.44 after posting its third-quarter earnings,
prompting Barclays to cuts its price target on the stock to $10
a share.