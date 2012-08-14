By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Aug 14 Small and mid-capitalization
stocks edged lower on Tuesday, with shares of Groupon Inc
and other Internet companies falling sharply after the
daily deals company reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall
Street estimates.
Shares of Groupon dropped 27 percent to $5.51, while shares
of Angie's List, which provides consumer reviews of
local professionals and businesses, declined 16 percent to
$11.17. Shares of Facebook Inc were down 5.6 percent at
$20.38. Shares of Yelp Inc were down 6.6 percent at
$22.29.
Groupon, which posted results late on Monday, was the latest
relatively new Internet company to disappoint investors. Social
network Facebook beat revenue expectations in its first
quarterly earnings last month, but the company failed to
reassure investors about its future prospects and its shares
plummeted.
On the upside, shares of Saks Inc rose after it
posted a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss and stuck to
its sales forecast for the second half of the fiscal year. Saks
shares were up 6.2 percent at $11.52. Among other luxury
retailers, shares of Michael Kors Holdings gained 16.5
percent to $49.33 after it reported a higher-than-expected
profit and raised its full-year profit forecast.
But analysts said moves come on extremely light trading
volumes.
"It's probably not prudent to read too much into" any big
stock moves since volumes are extremely light, said Lawrence
Creatura, portfolio manager at Federated Clover Investment
Advisors in Rochester, New York.
"It's a seasonal pattern. One thing that's making it more of
an acute phenomenon this year is the European situation has
become particularly important to our economic destiny, and
August is the month when all of Europe typically goes on
holiday. For that reason, our stock market lies largely in
neutral, waiting for time to pass," he added.
The Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 index dipped 0.2
percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index fell 0.4
percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended down
0.01 percent.