By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, Aug 14 Small and mid-capitalization stocks edged lower on Tuesday, with shares of Groupon Inc and other Internet companies falling sharply after the daily deals company reported quarterly revenue that missed Wall Street estimates. Shares of Groupon dropped 27 percent to $5.51, while shares of Angie's List, which provides consumer reviews of local professionals and businesses, declined 16 percent to $11.17. Shares of Facebook Inc were down 5.6 percent at $20.38. Shares of Yelp Inc were down 6.6 percent at $22.29. Groupon, which posted results late on Monday, was the latest relatively new Internet company to disappoint investors. Social network Facebook beat revenue expectations in its first quarterly earnings last month, but the company failed to reassure investors about its future prospects and its shares plummeted. On the upside, shares of Saks Inc rose after it posted a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss and stuck to its sales forecast for the second half of the fiscal year. Saks shares were up 6.2 percent at $11.52. Among other luxury retailers, shares of Michael Kors Holdings gained 16.5 percent to $49.33 after it reported a higher-than-expected profit and raised its full-year profit forecast. But analysts said moves come on extremely light trading volumes. "It's probably not prudent to read too much into" any big stock moves since volumes are extremely light, said Lawrence Creatura, portfolio manager at Federated Clover Investment Advisors in Rochester, New York. "It's a seasonal pattern. One thing that's making it more of an acute phenomenon this year is the European situation has become particularly important to our economic destiny, and August is the month when all of Europe typically goes on holiday. For that reason, our stock market lies largely in neutral, waiting for time to pass," he added. The Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 index dipped 0.2 percent while the S&P SmallCap 600 index fell 0.4 percent. In comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 ended down 0.01 percent.