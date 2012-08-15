NEW YORK Aug 15 Small- and mid-capitalization
stocks rose on Wednesday, with shares of retailers including
Aeropostale climbing after fellow teen clothing company
Abercrombie & Fitch said the pace of sales declines had
slowed.
Shares of Aeropostale, which is due to report results
Thursday, gained 3 percent to $13.63. Option players appeared to
be positioning for near-term gains in the stock, with
WhatsTrading.com options strategist Frederic Ruffy noting that
Aeropostale's 30-day option implied volatility is moving to
52-week highs ahead of the results.
Abercrombie shares jumped 9 percent to $35.23. It said the
pace of declines in its sales has slowed this month as it
reported a quarterly profit that slightly topped its recent weak
forecast.
Among other retailers, shares of True Religion shot
up 6.7 percent to $22.83, while shares of Perry Ellis
were up 8.8 percent at $22.27.
Among other gainers, shares of Green Mountain Coffee
Roasters Inc were up 5.5 percent at $24.11.
It announced earlier this week the resignation of board
member William Davis, who was recently stripped of his lead
director position for selling company shares at a time when
trading by insiders was prohibited.
The S&P MidCap 400 index climbed 0.6 percent while
the S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 1 percent. In
comparison, the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.1 percent.