NEW YORK Aug 17 Small- and mid-cap stocks rose
on Friday, with retailers including a jump by shares of Ann Inc
, helping to support the end of week advance.
Shares of Ann, which is the parent of Ann Taylor and LOFT
stores, shot up 20.4 percent to $33.89 after it reported
earnings that beat expectations.
Shares of another women's apparel retailer Chico's
gained 4.2 percent to $16.80. The S&P 400 mid-cap consumer
discretionary index climbed 1.2 percent.
On the down side were shares of Kirkland, which
fell 8.6 percent to $9.92. The home accessories retailer posted
a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss as higher promotional
activity hurt margins and the company cut its full-year earning
outlook.
"Companies don't have a lot of visibility and they're not
willing to stick their necks out. We have to get through the
(U.S.) election and the countries in Europe have to somehow
figure out how to get themselves out of the mess," said Beth
Lilly, a portfolio manager of the GAMCO Westwood Mighty Mites
fund, in Minneapolis, adding: "That's going to take them a long
time."
The S&P MidCap 400 index was up 0.5 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index gained 0.8 percent. In comparison,
the benchmark S&P 500 was up 0.2 percent.
Among other top retail gainers, shares of Office Depot
rose 5 percent to $1.69 and shares of Deckers Outdoor
were up 4.9 percent at $50.77.
On the earnings front, shares of Oplink Communications
were up 14.4 percent at $16.31 after the optical
component maker reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall
Street expectations on higher bandwidth demand from telecom
customers.