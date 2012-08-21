NEW YORK Aug 21 Mid- and smallcap stocks
rallied on Tuesday, led by cyclical shares on the hope that
central banks would act soon to stimulate the economy.
Central banks are meeting next month, and investors expect
policymakers to take action designed to ease Europe's debt
crisis and boost economic growth.
Sectors tied to the pace of economic growth, including
energy and material names, led the day's gains.
"These groups have been very far behind because of concerns
about growth, but now they're starting to catch up," said Tom
Donino, co-head of trading at First New York Securities in New
York. "We're breaking out of recent ranges, and that's
indicative that nearly everyone is expecting some kind of plan."
Small-cap material shares climbed 2 percent while
energy stocks rose 1.6 percent. The mid-cap energy
equivalent rose 1.3 percent.
Among the most active names, Cloud Peak Energy rose
3.8 percent to $18.65 and Stone Energy Corp added 3.4
percent to $25.29. Forest Oil gained 3.6 percent to
$7.95.
The S&P MidCap 400 index rose 0.8 percent while the
S&P SmallCap 600 index added 1.1 percent, outperforming
the S&P 500, which was up 0.5 percent to a four-year
high. Small cap stocks have been showing weak performance
compared to bigger cap stocks for weeks, contributing to their
outsized gains on Tuesday.
In company news, SuperMedia Inc soared 53 percent
to $3.95 while Dex One Corp climbed 45 percent to $1.80
after the companies said they would merge in a stock-for-stock
deal.
Daktronics Inc soared 20 percent to $9.69 after
reporting earnings that topped expectations.
On the downside, Raven Industries Inc dropped 5.1
percent to $30.47 after reported quarterly earnings that fell
from the prior year.